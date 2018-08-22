 
Cricket 22.8.2018 03:02 pm

Some respite for embattled Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn. Photo: Gallo Images.

The Proteas quick’s latest injury scare won’t keep him out for long.

The hugely unlucky Dale Steyn received a rare boost on Wednesday after it was revealed that his groin injury isn’t too serious.

The Proteas quick, currently South Africa’s joint leading wicket-taker in Tests, only bowled 11 overs in English county Hampshire’s latest domestic four-day match before trudging off.

It was feared that the 35-year-old, who spent more than a year on the sidelines with a shoulder injury previously, would be set for another substantial period of inactivity.

National team management, however, confirmed that the injury is only a grade one strain, meaning Steyn’s recovery period is estimated at 10 to 14 days.

He’s hoping to play on September 4 again.

Steyn has recently said consistently that he wants to play Test cricket as long as possible, with the magical 500 wicket target a huge motivation.

He’s also tentatively stated that he’d like to be in next year’s World Cup squad but he’s down the pecking order currently in the white-ball format.

