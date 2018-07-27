Steyn not bothered by poor return in Sri Lanka

Dale Steyn’s inglorious return to Test cricket in Sri Lanka doesn’t trouble him in the slightest.

The 35-year-old quick, currently the Proteas’ leading wicket-taker in the format with Shaun Pollock, took only two wickets at an average of almost 90.

Conditions weren’t necessarily favourable for him but he didn’t exactly bowl at his best.

However, Steyn believes his return wasn’t about a bagful of batting victims anyway.

“Wickets are something that’s not guaranteed. I am happy I came out 100% fitness-wise,” he told the Press Trust of India.

“That’s the biggest cloud I have gotten over, especially after the last two years.”

Indeed, Steyn has been plagued by injuries over the past three years, with two major shoulder problems affecting him particularly badly.

“I broke my shoulder and in my first game on return (against India in Cape Town), I landed in a foothole. It was rotten luck,” he said.

“It’s quite difficult to come back from a broken shoulder, especially with your bowling arm. I feel that’s gone and now I am fit. I played two Test matches without an injury, bowled at good pace and never went off the field because of niggles. It’s a big plus.”

His poor returns on the Island haven’t made him doubt his immediate international future.

In fact, Steyn still wants to play in next year’s World Cup in England.

“I hope that will be my trump card when the selection comes to the World Cup. I may not necessarily play all the time. But I think my experience will help, with me just being there,” he said.

“When it comes to Test cricket, I would like to play as long as possible.”

Steyn previously revealed he’s targeting 500 Test scalps.