 
menu
Cricket 18.7.2018 08:15 am

LISTEN: AB in line for a Proteas return?

Sport Staff
AB de Villiers. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

AB de Villiers. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Missing him already after his international retirement? Cricket South Africa chief Thabang Moroe might have good news…

Given their batting struggles in Sri Lanka, the Proteas are already missing the influential AB de Villiers.

The dynamic batsman announced his international retirement a couple of months ago, leaving a huge void in the process.

But Cricket South Africa chief Thabang Moroe has revealed he’d like De Villiers to be involved again with the national side … just in a different capacity.

And, apparently, he’s quite keen.

De Villiers has indicated previously that he’ll continue playing in the Indian Premier League and is negotiating with the Titans to still play franchise cricket for them.

Related Stories
Proteas player ratings: It’s really ugly 23.7.2018
Proteas whitewashed but De Bruyn offers a bit of hope 23.7.2018
Maharaj grabs 11 but Proteas’ batting collapses again 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.