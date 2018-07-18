LISTEN: AB in line for a Proteas return?

Given their batting struggles in Sri Lanka, the Proteas are already missing the influential AB de Villiers.

The dynamic batsman announced his international retirement a couple of months ago, leaving a huge void in the process.

But Cricket South Africa chief Thabang Moroe has revealed he’d like De Villiers to be involved again with the national side … just in a different capacity.

And, apparently, he’s quite keen.

De Villiers has indicated previously that he’ll continue playing in the Indian Premier League and is negotiating with the Titans to still play franchise cricket for them.