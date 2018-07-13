Historic criminal charges for match-fixer Bodi

Gulam Bodi, the former Proteas ODI batsman and “middleman” in Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) match-fixing scandal, made more history of the wrong kind on Friday.

According to Netwerk24, the 39-year-old was released on R3 000 bail following an appearance in Pretoria’s Commercial Crimes Court on nine charges of corruption.

It is understood to be the first instance of a professional sportsman being criminally charged for match-fixing.

The Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act Law, enacted in 2004, has a specific clause related to corruption in sporting events.

This was incorporated in the Act following the late Proteas captain Hansie Cronje’s admission in 2000 of taking payments from bookmakers.

Bodi had handed himself over to the police earlier on Friday and his case has been postponed till 13 August.

He had been banned for 20 years by CSA in January 2016 from engaging in any cricket-related activities.

Bodi’s web of influence led to six other players – Ethy Mbhalati, Alviro Petersen, Thami Tsolekile, Jean Symes, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Pume Matshikwe – receiving suspensions of varying severity.