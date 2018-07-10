Should Proteas be edgy over KG Rabada because of this ‘curse’?

When the words “stress fracture” gets mentioned with a South African fast bowler, the local cricketing fraternity tends to become a bit twitchy.

It’s easy to understand why.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Four memorable Proteas moments in Sri Lanka

After all, two of the Proteas’ most unfulfilled bowling talents, Mfuneko Ngam and Monde Zondeki, were hampered throughout their careers by that curse.

So it’s not really surprising that some are rather anxious to see how Kagiso Rabada goes in the Test series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday in Galle.

The 23-year-old star, currently ranked the No 1 bowler in Test cricket, hasn’t played competitively since the series win over Australia due to a stress fracture in his back.

While everyone is chewing a nail or two, Rabada isn’t exactly worrying much.

“All is well. I’m really happy at the moment,” he said on Tuesday.

“A stress reaction or a stress fracture is a very common when it comes to bowling. It’s really not something that should be holding me back.”

Rabada bowled 11 overs in last weekend’s warm-up match against a Sri Lankan Board XI, not scalping any victims but only conceding 17 runs.

It means he won’t go into the Galle battle really match fit but perhaps the workload was just perfect.

“So far, so good. All of us quicks bowled 12 overs in that warm-up. I’ve bowled quite a lot of overs in the nets too and I’ve got through them,” said Rabada.

South Africa’s bowling talisman has adapted well to most conditions but this assignment is his first on the sub-continent since 2015’s fateful tour of India.

Coach Ottis Gibson admitted Rabada and fellow youngster Lungi Ngidi might be “shocked” by the tough conditions for quicks on the Island but Rabada feels primed.

“There’s not much pace and movement, you’re going to take your wickets differently. I’m focusing on a few variations to adapt,” he said.