It will feel like a debut all over again, says Tabraiz Shamsi

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been away from the Test arena for so long – nearly 20 months – that he admitted on Monday that it will feel like his debut all over again if he is chosen for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday.

Shamsi has played just the solitary Test, against Australia in Adelaide in November 2016, but he put himself strongly in contention for a recall by taking five for 45 in the warm-up game against a Sri Lanka Board XI in Colombo at the weekend.

“I’ve played just the one Test and it was such a long time ago that it will definitely feel like my debut again if I’m chosen here. So I’m really excited but there are nerves as well. It was nice to get some overs under the belt because I’ve never been to Sri Lanka before, and I was able to get a feel for the pitches and the conditions.

“We don’t often play two spinners, it will go according to conditions, so there’s no guarantee I will play. If I do, I will just do my best and whoever is selected, I’m sure they will do a great job. We have a great attack, it doesn’t just rely on one person, and I will just do whatever I can do, there’s no pressure on me,” Shamsi said on Monday.

Keshav Maharaj was reduced to 12th-man duties in Colombo due to illness, but coach Ottis Gibson has already confirmed the left-arm orthodox bowler is the first-choice spinner, and if a second slow bowler is to play, it would probably have to be at the expense of a batsman.