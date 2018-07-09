 
Four winners and losers from the Proteas’ warm-up game

Heinz Schenk
Temba Bavuma of South Africa plays a shot during the second day of a two-day practice match between the Sri Lanka Board XI and South African team in Colombo on July 8, 2018, ahead of South Africa's tour matches in Sri Lanka. South Africa will play two Test matches, five 50-over One-Day Internationals (ODI) and one T20 matches in Sri Lanka between July 12 and August 14. The first Test between South African and Sri Lanka will be played on July 12 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. / AFP PHOTO / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI

The past weekend’s warm-up match before the Test series against Sri Lanka represented a chance for hands to be put up. A few did, others didn’t…

The Proteas, in the words of coach Ottis Gibson, enjoyed a “satisfactory” warm-up match against a Sri Lankan Board XI at the weekend in preparation for the upcoming Test series.

While most of the line-up is pretty much settled, there are a few positions that are still up for grabs when the first Test against the Islanders rolls along on Thursday in Galle.

Here are the four men that won and lost in the selection stakes after the weekend’s match.

THE WINNERS

Temba Bavuma

The diminutive stroke-maker is surely in the inside lane to take over the No 4 batting position following a solid showing in Colombo.

Bavuma started slowly before picking up the pace to craft a decent 58 off 103 balls, stroking six fours and a six.

“This was a game in which everybody was given an opportunity. Temba got one at No 4 and he played really well. He’s one of our best players of spin, he can do well in these conditions,” said Gibson.

Tabraiz Shamsi

South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi bowls during the first day of their Tour match against Sri Lanka Board XI at Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday 7, July 2018. (Photo by Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

All indications are that the Proteas will still play three quicks and a frontline spinner in Keshav Maharaj but if the need arises for a second spinner, the left-arm wrist spinner is at the front of the queue.

Shamsi spun webs around the Board XI’s middle and lower order to grab an excellent haul of 5/45 in just over 13 overs.

“He has a bit of a point of difference. If he can bowl as accurately as he did in this game, he’ll be a challenge for the Sri Lankan batters,” said Gibson.

THE LOSERS

Theunis de Bruyn

Theunis de Bruyn of South Africa during day 4 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park on March 12, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Gibson clearly rates the Titans batsman and suggested a few weeks back that his time might be now since AB de Villiers’ retirement.

But he hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory and runs the past few weeks.

De Bruyn struggled in his short stint with English county Surrey and only made 11 in Colombo.

Is there enough faith to pick him at six or will an extra bowler be favoured?

 Shaun von Berg

Shaun von Berg of South Africa delivers the ball during the opening day of a two-day practice match between the Sri Lanka Board XI and South African team in Colombo on July 7, 2018, ahead of South Africa’s tour matches in Sri Lanka.
South Africa will play two Test matches, five 50-over One-Day Internationals (ODI) and one T20 matches in Sri Lanka between July 12 and August 14. The first Test between South African and Sri Lanka will be played on July 12 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. / AFP PHOTO / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI

It’s unlikely he would’ve come into reckoning anyway but the burly Titans leggie will still be disappointed that he didn’t make a better fist of his appearance.

He did pick up two wickets but went for 82 runs at almost five per over.

Von Berg could’ve even strengthened his case with some runs but his unbeaten 18 was undermined by the feebleness of the lower order’s batting.

