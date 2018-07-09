Four winners and losers from the Proteas’ warm-up game

The Proteas, in the words of coach Ottis Gibson, enjoyed a “satisfactory” warm-up match against a Sri Lankan Board XI at the weekend in preparation for the upcoming Test series.

While most of the line-up is pretty much settled, there are a few positions that are still up for grabs when the first Test against the Islanders rolls along on Thursday in Galle.

ALSO READ: ‘Rusty’ Dale will be ready for Proteas Test assault

Here are the four men that won and lost in the selection stakes after the weekend’s match.

THE WINNERS

Temba Bavuma

The diminutive stroke-maker is surely in the inside lane to take over the No 4 batting position following a solid showing in Colombo.

Bavuma started slowly before picking up the pace to craft a decent 58 off 103 balls, stroking six fours and a six.

“This was a game in which everybody was given an opportunity. Temba got one at No 4 and he played really well. He’s one of our best players of spin, he can do well in these conditions,” said Gibson.

Tabraiz Shamsi

All indications are that the Proteas will still play three quicks and a frontline spinner in Keshav Maharaj but if the need arises for a second spinner, the left-arm wrist spinner is at the front of the queue.

Shamsi spun webs around the Board XI’s middle and lower order to grab an excellent haul of 5/45 in just over 13 overs.

“He has a bit of a point of difference. If he can bowl as accurately as he did in this game, he’ll be a challenge for the Sri Lankan batters,” said Gibson.

THE LOSERS

Theunis de Bruyn

Gibson clearly rates the Titans batsman and suggested a few weeks back that his time might be now since AB de Villiers’ retirement.

But he hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory and runs the past few weeks.

De Bruyn struggled in his short stint with English county Surrey and only made 11 in Colombo.

Is there enough faith to pick him at six or will an extra bowler be favoured?

Shaun von Berg

It’s unlikely he would’ve come into reckoning anyway but the burly Titans leggie will still be disappointed that he didn’t make a better fist of his appearance.

He did pick up two wickets but went for 82 runs at almost five per over.

Von Berg could’ve even strengthened his case with some runs but his unbeaten 18 was undermined by the feebleness of the lower order’s batting.