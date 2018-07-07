Tabraiz Shamsi makes massive statement on average Proteas day

If the Proteas believe they need to play two specialist spinners in next week’s first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, it’s going to be two left-armers.

Tabraiz Shamsi, the Titans wrist spinner, on Saturday virtually played himself into the reckoning with a superb five-wicket haul in South Africa’s two-day warm-up against a Sri Lanka Board XI in Colombo.

The 28-year-old claimed 5/45 in just over 13 potent overs to dismiss the hosts for 287.

Shamsi was arguably responsible for the total being limited to that after the Sri Lankans had sped to 152/1 in just under 37 overs.

The Proteas seamers had struggled in what clearly wasn’t great conditions for the faster men though Kagiso Rabada, back from a back injury, was economical and controlled.

But it was Shamsi who spun rings along with newcomer and Titans teammate Shaun von Berg, who claimed 2/82.

Von Berg though was expensive.

Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi struggled for rhythm.

The Proteas reached 17/1 at the close, with Aiden Markram being castled for a first-ball duck.