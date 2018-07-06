Faf: I still need to know whether I can chew gum

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) new resolution to impose stricter penalties on players guilty of ball-tampering has done little to lessen Faf du Plessis’ doubts over the issue.

The Proteas’ skipper last week called for harsher sanctions as well as clarity on what constitutes the act of altering the condition of the ball.

ALSO READ: Faf du Plessis has an ironic stance on ball-tampering

However, it seems only one of his wishes has been granted.

“I think it’s important for me to say that I’m still not clear yet on this matter,” Du Plessis said on Friday ahead of South Africa’s two-day warm-up match this weekend as preparation for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

“The ICC obviously made the penalties stricter but they still haven’t said what is allowed and what is not.”

The 34-year-old has more reason than others to seek clarity on that part of the argument.

He was fined 100% of his match fee in 2016 during a series against Australia for using saliva from a mint to shine the ball.

It’s the charge hanging over his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dinesh Chandimal, who was charged a week ago in the West Indies.

“Is chewing gum allowed? Are mints in your mouth allowed? Hashim Amla said previously that he likes to have sweets in his mouth when he’s in the field for a long time. For me, there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Du Plessis.

“I need clarity and I’m looking forward to speaking to the umpires. I’m pretty sure Dinesh would like that too.”

But he is satisfied that at least the world governing body has got the punishment to fit the crime.

“Ball-tampering is a serious offence. If you put something in your mouth and shine the ball, it’s not that serious in my opinion. But at least now there’s sentences in place that can deter a player from thinking that he can change the condition of the ball. He’s going to think twice now because his going to miss a lot of cricket,” said Du Plessis.

“We want consistency. It’s important that everyone understands what’s allowed and what’s not.”