One of Elton Jantjies’ best mates wants to play cricket for New Zealand

South African cricket fans are bound to see yet another local player turn out for his adopted country in less than two years.

The New Zealand media are excited about Devon Conway, a Johannesburg-born left-hander who played franchise cricket for the Highveld Lions and Dolphins, as he begins qualifying for the Black Caps.

The 26-year-old, according to the International Cricket Council’s rules, will be eligible to play for New Zealand in early 2020.

Should he do so, he’ll follow in Grant Elliott – who broke the Proteas’ hearts in 2015’s World Cup semi – Neil Wagner and Kruger van Wyk’s footsteps.

“I want to make a life here and I definitely would like to play for the Black Caps in the future,” Conway was quoted as saying by Stuff.co.nz.

“I know it’s down the line so it’s not something I’m focusing on. I’m just taking baby steps to make sure I’m improving. The first goal now is just to do well for Wellington and see the team do really well.”

While Conway never raised the issue explicitly, he is arguably one of the better examples of the challenges white players in the franchise system are faced with.

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) quota requirements mean there’s only a maximum of five spots open for white players in any given XI.

It narrowed Conway’s path to a regular Lions spot, who didn’t command a regular place despite a first-class average of over 42.

Nonetheless, he insists that he parted on friendly terms with the franchise.

“I’m working really hard on my batting. I’d like to see myself in the top order, whether that be one, two, three or four it doesn’t matter. Then it’s all about producing the results when I get the opportunity,” said Conway.

His debut season in New Zealand went well as he averaged over 40 in both 50- and 20-over for Wellington and also punched an unbeaten 103 in a first-class match late in the campaign.

Interestingly, one of Conway’s best mates is Lions and Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

The two played cricket together at U-19 level for Gauteng.

“He used to be our No 6 and just used to try and bully it, just smash it out of the park. He was a lot stronger than all of us. No real technique, just see ball and hit it as far as he can,” Conway said previously.