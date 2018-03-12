 
Cricket 12.3.2018 04:56 pm

Tragedy for the Proteas as hero Rabada receives series-ending ban

Heinz Schenk
Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Shaun Marsh. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP.

The young fast bowler fails in his effort to convince the ICC that he didn’t make deliberate contact with Aussie skipper Steve Smith.

Kagiso Rabada’s triumphant Man-of-the-Match performance in the Proteas’ victory over Australia in the second Test in Port Elizabeth has been overshadowed by the news that he’s out for the rest of the series.

The International Cricket Council on Monday afternoon confirmed that South Africa’s influential but volatile young fast bowler had received three demerit points for a Level Two code of conduct offence for making physical contact with Aussie captain Steve Smith.

As a result, he’s been handed a two-match suspension.

It’s a hammer-blow to the Proteas’ chances of winning the four-match series as there are only two games left.

Proteas team management confirmed that Cricket South Africa and Rabada have 48 hours to appeal the decision.

However, it’s understood that the local governing body is still gathering legal advice on whether that course of action should even be taken.

While there has been doubt about the amount of contact that was made between Rabada and Smith, it’s unlikely the Proteas quick would be able to convince a judicial officer that his action was unintentional.

Match referee Jeff Crowe was pretty emphatic in his judgment.

“I found that there was contact between Rabada and Smith, and in my judgement the contact by Rabada was inappropriate, and deliberate. He had the opportunity to avoid the contact, and I could not see any evidence to support the argument that the contact was accidental.

“It is also disappointing that this has happened the day after the pre-match meeting I had with both teams, where the importance of respect for opponents was highlighted.

“I take no pleasure in seeing a player suspended, particularly a young player of Kagiso’s talent, but he has now breached the ICC Code of Conduct on a number of occasions,” he said in a statement.

Rabada accepted a separate Level One charge in Australia’s second innings when he dismissed opener David Warner and gave him a send-off.

Even if Rabada does appeal the Smith incident, he’ll still be suspended unless a judicial officer is appointed early enough and hears an argument for him to continue playing whilst the appeal hearing is being finalised.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

 

