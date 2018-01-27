 
Cricket 27.1.2018 12:37 pm

Pitch behaves as Proteas make good start towards tough target

Heinz Schenk
South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar plays a shot during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and India at Wanderers cricket ground on January 27, 2018 in Johannesburg. / AFP PHOTO / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Hashim Amla and a grim Dean Elgar grind well against India as South Africa … and the Wanderers are given hope again.

The drama surrounding the Wanderers pitch was relegated to being a bit of a footnote on the first session of Saturday’s fourth day of the third Test between the Proteas and India.

Given that the umpires have been instructed to remain on high alert for any instance of of the surface behaving erratic again, the atmosphere was tense after play started an hour late due to damp conditions.

After all, another Dean Elgar incident could mean this match gets abandoned.

And that could mean a 12-month international ban for the Wanderers.

Pleasingly, proceedings were merely tough as the Proteas reached 69/1 at lunch.

That’s still 172 runs away from a win.

Hashim Amla continued to tame the surface expertly as he played some sublime strokes on the leg-side to reach 27 off 60 deliveries.

It was not the case with the battling Elgar.

The Indian seamers created various half-chances off him and the left-hander generally looked uncomfortable.

But his greatest strength is his determination and he’ll view his survival – 28 off 100 – as a major victory already.

