Pitch behaves as Proteas make good start towards tough target

The drama surrounding the Wanderers pitch was relegated to being a bit of a footnote on the first session of Saturday’s fourth day of the third Test between the Proteas and India.

Given that the umpires have been instructed to remain on high alert for any instance of of the surface behaving erratic again, the atmosphere was tense after play started an hour late due to damp conditions.

After all, another Dean Elgar incident could mean this match gets abandoned.

And that could mean a 12-month international ban for the Wanderers.

Pleasingly, proceedings were merely tough as the Proteas reached 69/1 at lunch.

That’s still 172 runs away from a win.

Hashim Amla continued to tame the surface expertly as he played some sublime strokes on the leg-side to reach 27 off 60 deliveries.

It was not the case with the battling Elgar.

The Indian seamers created various half-chances off him and the left-hander generally looked uncomfortable.

But his greatest strength is his determination and he’ll view his survival – 28 off 100 – as a major victory already.

