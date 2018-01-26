Pitch drama explained: The Wanderers is on thin ice

The third Test between the Proteas and India at the Wanderers will continue on Saturday.

There had been the major threat of the match being abandoned after the match officials debated on Friday evening whether the pitch might be too dangerous following several instances of deliveries behaving erratically.

In fact, there’s still the possibility of an abandonment should there be another incident.

It was a confusing, disappointing and perhaps embarrassing day all round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the drama.

What exactly happened?

The umpires decided to take the players off after 8.3 overs were bowled in the Proteas’ second innings, with the score on 17/1.

Opener Dean Elgar had misjudged a short ball from seamer Jasprit Bumrah and was hit between the grille and visor of his helmet.

Ian Gould and Aleem Dar, the umpires, decided that was the final straw and that there needed to be debate between them and match referee Andy Pycroft on whether the pitch is still suitable to play on.

So was the decision to take the players off based on just one ball?

No.

Hashim Amla needed treatment from the physio twice after being hit in the ribs and on the hand due to the inconsistent bounce.

Another nasty, good length delivery spat up at Vernon Philander and got hit on the glove.

However, the basis for Friday’s decision was based on two early incidents involving India captain Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay.

Both were hit on the glove when two respective deliveries from Kagiso Rabada hit the crack on a good length towards the Corlett Drive End and had them struggling.

The umpires consulted with Kohli and his Proteas counterpart Faf du Plessis and all decided it was still safe enough to play.

Both team managers confirmed though that the match referee informed them at tea that another incident would lead to renewed discussions on the state of the pitch and the match.

The Elgar delivery was just that.

What is the status of the match?

Play will resume at the normal starting time of 10:00.

But if there’s another delivery that behaves badly, the match officials could deliver the dreaded verdict of an abandoned match.

Was the Elgar incident actually an instance of the pitch behaving badly?

That’s very debatable.

Broadcast footage showed that the Bumrah delivery pitched 8.5m away from Elgar’s crease.

That’s considered a short ball.

India certainly didn’t see anything wrong with it.

“We are of the view that it was a normal ball. It was not a ball that cut alarmingly,” said Subramanium.

India’s batting hero on Friday, Ajinkya Rahane, agreed.

“The new ball is challenging but you can’t call the pitch dangerous. When Amla got 60, no one talked about the pitch. Everybody talked about how he played. I hope Elgar is fine, but I don’t think pitch is too dangerous.”

Naturally, the Proteas saw things differently.

“I’m not sure we were watching the same game. The ball that hit Dean Elgar shot off a good length,” said Moosajee.

Would India be willing to play on?

Undoubtedly.

“We are willing to play,” said Subramaniam

And the Proteas?

“Definitely. If the match referee makes the decision then we will play,” said Moosajee.

What happens if the match officials abandon the game?

The game will end in a draw and South Africa will win the series 2-0.

More concerning is the reality that an international match being abandoned would almost certainly mean Pycroft will deem the venue “unfit”.

That ruling carries with it a full five demerit point fine, which automatically means a 12-month ban for the Wanderers from hosting any international match.

That would mean the venue loses February 10’s Pink ODI and the T20 fixture as well as March’s Test against Australia.

Is this an embarrassment for Cricket South Africa?

“There is no doubt that questions are going to be asked about the preparations of the pitch. When we got here on day one it looked like a sporty wicket and from a South Africa perspective all we wanted was a wicket with pace and bounce. Obviously the ICC will rate it and there will be some form of repercussion,” said Moosajee.

