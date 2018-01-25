Calypso Kagiso Rabada shows some batting class

Some will say Kagiso Rabada supported Hashim Amla in his role as nightwatchman on Thursday’s first session of the second day of the third Test between the Proteas and India.

To an extent that was true but there was very much an argument that South Africa’s premier fast bowler was the senior batting partner for much of the time.

Rabada steadied the ship well with a gusty 30 as the hosts reached 81/3 at lunch.

They trail India by 106 runs.

Naturally, given the nature of what is already a worn pitch, he initially looked stroke-less.

He was beaten outside off countless times by the seamer duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/17) and Ishant Sharma (1/20), who weren’t really properly rewarded for their effort.

But Rabada rode his luck and eventually played with some surprising freedom.

There were two beautiful flicks on the leg side outside off off Jasprit Bumrah, the 22-year-old nonchalantly lifting his legs when completing those shots.

Rabada even charged Kumar for a superb drive over extra cover.

It was rather deflating to see him go just before the interval but Ishant did square him up with a nice, shorter delivery.

Amla (32*) was edgy early on, top-edging a whip to leg over the slip cordon and also surviving a close LBW when he shuffled across his stumps and missed an Ishant ball.

It was hitting the stumps but umpire’s call saved him.

However, as time progressed, he looked more in control.

