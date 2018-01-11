Newlands was perfect reality check for high-flying Markram

Far from being a traumatic experience, Aiden Markram learnt some valuable lessons in the first Test against India at Newlands.

The exciting 23-year-old opener has had it relatively easy since making his international debut, rattling off scores of 97, 143 and 125 in his first three Test innings.

But a competitive, seaming wicket in Cape Town provided a nice reality check.

Markram was awkwardly LBW in the first innings when he tried to withdraw from a big stride forward before having a promising second dig ended when he top edged a strange flick-pull shot.

The differing nature of the two dismissals certainly showed he’s got much to work on still.

“I definitely gained a lot out of the match,” Markram said on Thursday, ahead of the second Test starting in Centurion on Saturday.

“You learn your biggest lessons at this level. I’ll be definitely more aware of certain technical things going into this game.”

That said, the reasonably attacking nature of his second innings 34 suggested Markram is a player capable of adapting quickly.

“I don’t want to lose my intensity with which I bat. It’s something I’m always aware of and gauge it often. I generally feel that when I bat with the right intensity, I wear down the opposition,” he said.

“We as batsmen are aware that we’ll need to sacrifice our averages on the pitches in this series because it plays to our bowlers’ strengths. For the team, you’ll do anything and that means battling through difficult patches against the ball. By no means are we discussing or accepting the ‘fact’ that batters might not score runs. I still believe the batters can get stuck in and score big runs.”

While admitting to being “incredibly excited” to playing a first Test on his homeground, it looks likely that he won’t be joined by his 21-year-old Titans teammate Lungi Ngidi.

The promising quick was added to the squad following Dale Steyn’s injury yet might be considered a bit raw still for a game of this magnitude.

Nonetheless, Markram has lauded Ngidi’s attitude.

“The great thing about him is that he has the perfect mindset for a young guy at this level. That filters down to us.”

