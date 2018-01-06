Cat and mouse at Newlands as India survive Proteas’ assault

The dramatic, rushed nature of the opening day of the first Test between the Proteas and India at Newlands was replaced by calmer action on Saturday.

While the tourists are by no means out of the woods yet at 76/4 when the umpires called lunch, they’ll be motivated by the fact that they somehow managed to keep South Africa out.

But the deficit is still 210.

It was classic Test match cricket.

The Proteas’ imposing four-man attack kept their discipline and will hope their patience pays off in the next session.

Kagiso Rabada’s dismissal of Rohit Sharma turned out to be the only success the hosts achieved.

It was deserved though.

South Africa’s athletic young quick cranked up the pace throughout and certainly had the Indian batsmen hopping.

His delivery to get Sharma out was a beauty, one on a good length that snaked back sharply.

Sharma’s technique of planting his front foot got him in trouble and he couldn’t re-adjust quickly enough.

His review of the LBW proved pretty pointless.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara – affectionately known as the “professor” for his intellectual approach to batting – showed his class and determination to end on an unbeaten 26 off 91 balls.

It was slow going but he was pretty much always in control.

Vernon Philander (1/14) was typically consistent and Dale Steyn (1/25) gained confidence by bowling quicker but Morne Morkel’s rhythm has been lacking a bit.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter