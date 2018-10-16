SA’s 100m Youth Olympic winner says he’s no Usain Bolt

South Africa’s newest sprinting sensation has brushed off comparisons with the legendary Usain Bolt.

Luke Davids has the athletics world buzzing after racing to gold in the 100m at the Youth Olympics in Argentina.

Undoubtedly helped by a strong +3.4m/s wind, the 17-year-old galloped over the finish line in 10.15 in his stage two heat after clocking 10.56 in his first.

His combined total time of 20.71 meant he was the only participant to dip under the 21 second mark.

His cracking time can’t be considered for record purposes though as the tailwind was above the allowable 2m/s.

Nonetheless, observers have taken notice even if their excitement is making them compare Davids unfairly to Bolt.

“I am very different,” Davids told Team SA.

“He’s not me and I’m not him. We have different personalities. I try to focus on my goal and what I have to do. I do not think much about comparing myself to him.”

His maturity in that regard aside, Davids at least he’s still a teenager at heart with his reaction to his achievement.

“The feeling of being the fastest young man in the world and being No1 is amazing. I’ve been dreaming of this moment for months now,” he said.

“The support they give you on the track, in the warm-up and at all times is sensational. People from Argentina seem as if they were from South Africa because of their kindness and, for that reason, I felt at home.”

