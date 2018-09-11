 
menu
Athletics 11.9.2018 08:38 am

WATCH: Caster stars in brilliant Nike ad

Sport Staff
South Africa's Caster Semenya reacts after winning the women's 800 metres during the IAAF Diamond League

South Africa's Caster Semenya reacts after winning the women's 800 metres during the IAAF Diamond League "Weltklasse" athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on August 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI

She’s as defiant and determined as ever.

Hot on the heels of the advertisement featuring controversial American Football star Colin Kaepernick, Nike has included Caster Semenya in their latest marketing effort.

South Africa’s queen on the track galloped to her 29th consecutive win in the 800m at the weekend to cement her status as one of world athletics’ legends.

But she’s still engaged in a battle with the IAAF over female testosterone levels, meaning her struggle for full acceptance in the sporting community continues.

This ad is just another act of her well-known defiance and determination.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Another day, another record for Caster 8.9.2018
GALLERY: South Africans remix the #NikeAd 7.9.2018
Lebron James flies to Berlin to support Caster Semenya 4.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 6 PRETTY PENNY

VALUE BET

RACE 1 NO 9 IDITAROD TRAIL

RACE MEETING

8 September 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.