WATCH: Caster stars in brilliant Nike ad

Hot on the heels of the advertisement featuring controversial American Football star Colin Kaepernick, Nike has included Caster Semenya in their latest marketing effort.

South Africa’s queen on the track galloped to her 29th consecutive win in the 800m at the weekend to cement her status as one of world athletics’ legends.

But she’s still engaged in a battle with the IAAF over female testosterone levels, meaning her struggle for full acceptance in the sporting community continues.

This ad is just another act of her well-known defiance and determination.