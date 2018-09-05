 
menu
Athletics 5.9.2018 07:23 am

Manyonga sails to victory at World Challenge finale

Wesley Botton
South Africa's Luvo Manyonga competes in the men's long jump during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting Weltklasse on August 30, 2018 in Zurich. Picture: AFP PHOTO

South Africa's Luvo Manyonga competes in the men's long jump during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting Weltklasse on August 30, 2018 in Zurich. Picture: AFP PHOTO

He’s back to his best form.

World champion Luvo Manyonga closed South Africa’s campaign in the annual IAAF World Challenge series with a convincing victory in Zagreb on Tuesday night.

Manyonga, who won the Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles this season, produced a meeting record of 8.46m in the men’s long jump at the last leg of the second-tier series.

He was the only athlete in the field to clear the eight-metre barrier, with countryman Zarck Visser taking fifth place with a best effort of 7.71m.

In other disciplines at the Zagreb meeting, African 200m champion Ncincihlili Titi grabbed third spot in the men’s half-lap contest in 20.48, though he was well off the pace of Panama’s Alonso Edward who secured victory in 20.17.

Titi also settled for eighth place in the men’s 100m sprint, clocking 10.52 in a race won by American speedster Mike Rodgers in 10.08.

Wenda Nel ended fifth in the women’s 400m hurdles in another sluggish time of 57.29, as the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist continued to struggle in the latter stages of the season.

Anna Yaroschcuk-Ryzhikova of the Ukraine won the race in 55.89.

The international track and field season will come to a close at the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava this weekend, with 20 SA athletes representing the African team at the quadrennial championship.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Golden night for Semenya and Manyonga 31.8.2018
Manyonga flaunts form ahead of Diamond League finals 18.8.2018
Manyonga back to his best in superb SA 1-2 22.7.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 6 PRETTY PENNY

VALUE BET

RACE 3 NO 5 FULL OF ATTITUDE

RACE MEETING

1 September 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.