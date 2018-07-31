WATCH: Akani Simbine, the Mercedes C-Class of athletics

Interest in South African athletics has skyrocketed as stars such as Wayde van Niekerk, Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga continue to shine on the international stage.

It’s also evident in corporate parties steadily increasing their investment in top local athletes.

Akani Simbine, one of the fastest men on the continent and in the world, is currently being sponsored by Mercedes Benz.

The German vehicle manufacturer recently launched a new ad featuring the 24-year-old sprinting star and it’s new C-Class model.

It’s pretty cool…