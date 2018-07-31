 
menu
Athletics 31.7.2018 11:34 am

WATCH: Akani Simbine, the Mercedes C-Class of athletics

Sport Staff
Akani Simbine. Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP.

Akani Simbine. Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP.

The local sprinting star’s latest ad is pretty cool.

Interest in South African athletics has skyrocketed as stars such as Wayde van Niekerk, Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga continue to shine on the international stage.

It’s also evident in corporate parties steadily increasing their investment in top local athletes.

Akani Simbine, one of the fastest men on the continent and in the world, is currently being sponsored by Mercedes Benz.

The German vehicle manufacturer recently launched a new ad featuring the 24-year-old sprinting star and it’s new C-Class model.

It’s pretty cool…

Related Stories
Simbine finds form with solid third in London 22.7.2018
SA athletes pushing each other to new heights – Simbine 15.5.2017
Trailblazing Akani Simbine’s 3 ‘breakthroughs’ to stardom 7.5.2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.