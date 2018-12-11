 
South Africa Sport 11.12.2018 03:18 pm

Le Clos opens campaign with silver

Wesley Botton
Chad le Clos. Picture: AFP

Chad le Clos. Picture: AFP

Yet, bizarrely, that fine performance actually represented a poor day for the South African swimming stalwart.

Despite producing one of the best performances of his career, Chad le Clos was dealt a double blow in the men’s 200m butterfly final on Tuesday, losing both his world record and the global title on the opening day of the Fina World Short-Course Championships in Hangzhou.

After taking the early lead, Le Clos slipped off the pace, and while he fought back over the final 25 metres, he was edged out by 0.08 in a hard-fought battle against Daiya Seto of Japan.

Seto touched the wall in a new world record of 1:48.24 and Le Clos finished in 1:48.32, breaking his own African mark, with both swimmers dipping under the previous global standard of  1:48.56 set by Le Clos in Singapore in November 2013.

While the South African earned his 12th career medal at the biennial short-course showpiece, he missed out in his attempt to secure a third successive butterfly treble, though he was expected to contest for gold over shorter distances later in the week.

Former world champion Cameron van der Burgh, meanwhile, kept himself in the hunt for the podium in the men’s 100m breaststroke event.

Van der Burgh was sixth fastest in the semifinals, clocking 56.90 seconds to book his place in Wednesday’s final.

Earlier on day one, 16-year-old prospect Rebecca Meeder was 18th overall in the women’s 400m individual medley heats and Ayrton Sweeney settled for 27th place in the opening round of the men’s 200m medley.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Le Clos bags four medals in Hungary 8.10.2018
Chad and Cameron the big names in the pool 7.8.2018
WATCH: Chad le Clos plays with Sundowns 26.4.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 12 FICTITIOUS

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 5 SAND PRINCESS

RACE MEETING

8 December 2018 THE VAAL

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.