Downes and Oberholzer win 947 Cycle Challenge

Brandon Downes closed out a dominant season for Team BCX on Sunday, working hard for a surprise victory in the men’s race, while national champion Carla Oberholzer clinched a late sprint in the women’s contest at the Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge.

Downes made a brave solo break through the streets of Joburg, with the 27-year-old rider holding off a late challenge to snatch victory in 2:16:47, adding to his team’s triumphs at the Cape Town Cycle Tour and the Amashova Cycle Classic earlier in the year.

Another BCX rider, Steven van Heerden, took the runner-up spot and Dylan Girdlestone, riding for the Officeguru team, finished third. Oberholzer, meanwhile, lifted the women’s crown by edging out three other riders in an enthralling battle.

Spearheading the Demacon Ladies outfit, Oberholzer completed the 94.7km race in 2:46:11, adding to her impressive list of achievements on the domestic circuit this season which included victories at the national championships in February and the Amashova in Durban last month.

Veteran rider Anriette Schoeman, who won the Cycle Challenge title back in 2008, took second place for Africa Silks, while Jo van de Winkel (Cycle Nation) held off mountainbike specialist and long-time leader Theresa Ralph to grab the bottom spot on the podium.

