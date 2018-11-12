Semenya scoops three SA Sport awards

Middle-distance runner Caster Semenya stole the show on Sunday night, receiving three accolades at the South African Sport Awards in Bloemfontein.

Semenya, who earned double gold at the Commonwealth Games and the African Championships during a record-breaking season, took home the Sports Star of the Year trophy, as well as the People’s Choice accolade, which was decided by public vote.

She also received the Sportswoman of the Year gong for the third year in a row.

Semenya’s coach, Samuel Sepeng, had to make four trips on stage. With his best athlete missing the gala ceremony, Sepeng accepted Semenya’s awards on her behalf, as well as the Coach of the Year accolade which he received himself.

Swimmer Chad le Clos, who was also absent from the annual awards event, was named Sportsman of the Year after raking in five medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

In other categories, swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker was unveiled as Newcomer of the Year for securing double gold at the Commonwealth Games, while sprinter Jonathan Ntutu was announced as Sportsman of the Year with a Disability and another speedster, Anrune Liebenberg, lifted the accolade for Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability.

The national women’s football side were named Team of the Year after Banyana Banyana successfully defended their title in the Cosafa Women’s Championship.

