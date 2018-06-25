Tough Dalcha shocks SA’s Van Zyl

Champion Dalcha officially became the baddest man in the Extreme Fighting Championship when he derailed local favourite Andrew van Zyl to claim the heavyweight title at EFC71 at Carnival City on Saturday night.

Dalcha, who is also the light-heavyweight champion, became only the third athlete in the organisation to hold simultaneous belts.

The two men traded blows for five bruising rounds, but in the end it was the man from the DRC who came out on top with a split decision.

In the night’s co-main event, celebrated striker and ruthless flyweight champion, Nkazimulo Zulu defeated Brazil’s Magno Alves to retain his title.

The evening’s main card opened with experienced campaigner Pietie Coxen taking on skilled striker Conrad Seabi.

After a pulstaing three rounds it was Seabi who came out on top on the judges’ scorecards in a fight that was rightfully judged Fight-of-the-Night.

EFC next moves on to Cape Town where lightweight champion Martin van Staden puts his belt on the line against Dave Mazany.