South Africa Sport 11.3.2018 03:05 pm

Hoffman and Le Court win Cape Town Cycle Tour

Wesley Botton
Nolan Hoffman of Team BCX wins the Men's Race during the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2018 finishing at Greenpoint Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)

Both men’s and women’s races characterised by their tight natures right up to the finish.

Local favourite Nolan Hoffman and Mauritian rider Kim le Court sprinted to victory on Sunday, snatching the men’s and women’s titles at the 40th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

With the peloton taking the 109km race to the line, Hoffman (Team BCX) called on his swift turn of speed as a former track specialist to reclaim the crown he won in 2014 and 2015.

He became only the fourth man to win the annual contest three times.

Hoffman crossed the line in 2:37:30, one second clear of mountain bike specialist Sam Gaze of New Zealand, who turned out for the Investec-Songo-Specialized outfit.

Reynard Butler (ProTouch) overcame a couple of punctures to grab third place.

Earlier, Le Court had secured her maiden Cycle Tour title in another bunch sprint.

With the elite women covering a shorter distance than the men (76km), the Demacon rider completed the race in 2:11:50.

She held hold off a charge from Namibian rider Vera Adrian (DormaKaba), with track cyclist Maroesjka Matthee (Ciovita) securing third spot as the first South African woman home.

