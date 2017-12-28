The weirdest sport stories of 2017!

We live in a pretty weird world nowadays and sport certainly isn’t immune.

2017 certainly did deliver a few really strange sport stories.

Relive them here.

Divvy: Saru bribed Boland not to employ me!

Since being relieved of his duty as Springbok coach in 2011, Peter de Villiers hasn’t really had many permanent gigs.

While opinion is still divided over his true rugby knowledge, it would seem he struggles to find employment rather because of his colourful statements.

In January, De Villiers accused the South African Rugby Union of twice having sabotaged his interview for the Boland head coach position.

And that’s probably why prospective employers are wary of approaching him…

Buzz buzz buzz at the Wanderers

A swarm of bees interrupted the third ODI between the Proteas and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in February.

Thankfully, a hobbyist beekeeper came to the rescue!

Yip, you better believe it!

Burnt toast stops play

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is hot property at the moment for taking so many wickets but he’s also known as a serial goof.

This proves it…

Bloem struggles with the Halaal demand

This is the last instance of a strange situation interrupting a cricket match … we promise!

The City of Roses in October had celebrated it’s first Test since 2008 when the Proteas and Bangladesh visited.

But the caterers clearly weren’t used to the culinary demands of the visitors…

Patrice Evra’s red card … for not even being on the field!

All you’ve got to ask is: what on earth was the former Manchester United stalwart thinking?

The politics of Parnell

Wayne Parnell makes most Proteas fans’ blood boil because of his inconsistency.

And when he gets it wrong on the field, he gets it wrong badly.

Another wayward spell in June’s T20 series against England had UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wading into the debate.

Though we did wonder where this “Pannell guy” came from?

Scarra and his band of “thieves”

Former Proteas Herschelle Gibbs is hardly a saint.

In fact, earlier this month he was sentenced again for a drunk driving charge.

But he also claimed to be a victim in October when he accused Stormers hooker Scarra Ntubeni and his mates of robbing his house after a late night party.

