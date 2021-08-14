Rugby
Rugby
Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
2 minute read
14 Aug 2021
7:11 pm

Boks power to Rugby Championship win against Pumas

Ken Borland

The Boks followed up their win against the British and Irish Lions the week before with another dominant showing against Argentina.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach scores a try for the Springboks in their Rugby Championship win against Argentina on Saturday. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The Springboks were in control from the outset and maintained that dominance through to the end as they returned to the Rugby Championship in fine style with a 32-12 win over Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday.

South Africa were on the board in the second minute through an Elton Jantjies penalty, set up by a strong run off a missed Argentina clearance by Jasper Wiese, who was involved in so much of the action in an impressive display in the No 8 jersey.

Argentina never really settled after that. Well-beaten in the air and in the scrums, they also made several errors with the ball in the face of some typically formidable Springbok defence. The home team were adept at making the most of the opportunities their pressure created and they scored two tries in the first half.

Excellent scrumhalf Cobus Reinach kept chasing in defence after a scrum and received his reward when the Argentina backs dropped the ball, allowing the son of former champion sprinter and Springbok Jaco Reinach to show his pace as he raced away for the opening try in the 14th minute.

Aphelele Fassi try

Just five minutes later, lock Eben Etzebeth showed brilliant skills in the air to claim a kick and flyhalf Jantjies then put in a crosskick which wing Aphelele Fassi claimed superbly with one hand, on the bounce and on the gallop, going over for the try.

The Springboks went into halftime 21-9 in front as Jantjies slotted a conversion and three penalties, while Argentina could only respond with three penalties by flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez.

The second half saw the Springboks go to sleep a bit as individual errors made for a disjointed effort. Jantjies added two more penalties and Sanchez one, and it was only in the last 10 minutes when South Africa began to produce some fluent attacking rugby.

A second try to Fassi was disallowed because hooker Malcolm Marx had crawled with the ball on the ground in the build-up, but there would have been purrs of delight in the Springbok camp with just a minute to go as debutant replacement scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, a late replacement for Herschel Jantjies, who has a hip injury, dived over in the corner for the bonus point try.

Much of the credit must go to replacement flank Marco van Staden, whose ferocious charge put the Springboks right on the front foot.

Given the changes they had made to the team, just a week after the gruelling Lions series, the Springboks will be well-satisfied with their evening’s work.

Scorers

South Africa: Tries – Cobus Reinach, Aphelele Fassi, Jaden Hendrikse. Conversion – Elton Jantjies. Penalties – Jantjies (5).

Argentina: Penalties – Nicolas Sanchez (4).

RELATED ARTICLES

RUGBY

Bok team update: Jantjies out, Hendrikse in
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

RUGBY

Bok assistant Stick opens up about return to roots - without fans or family
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

'Boring' Boks show why rugby is not about hugging fluffy bunnies
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

RUGBY

New-look Boks 'hungry' to take next step to stay top of the world
1 day ago
1 day ago


