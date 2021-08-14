Rugby
Bulls run in seven tries to down Lions in big Gauteng derby

In the only Currie Cup game of the day, several young stars in both teams got an opportunity in the traditional Jukskei derby.

Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith was at the heart of the Bulls' win against the Lions on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Bulls ran in seven tries to comfortably down the Lions 48-21 in the big Gauteng Currie Cup derby at Ellis Park on Saturday.

With the win the Bulls remained top of the log, while the Lions will continue their fight to just make the top four in a few weeks’ time.

Jake White’s men thoroughly deserved their win as they dominated in most areas, defended strongly and grabbed the chances they created.

While Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith opened the scoring with a penalty after five minutes, the opening quarter of the game belonged solely to the home team.

With some strong carries up front and by playing most of their rugby in the Bulls half of the field it was just a matter of time before that dominance paid dividends.

The pressure resulted in Jordan Hendrikse slotting three penalties in reply to Smith’s shot to give his team a deserved lead, but the Bulls then hit back, despite being reduced to playing with 14 men after hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels was yellow carded.

Lock Janko Swanepoel and No 8 WJ Steenkamp – two of the team’s promising youngsters – went over for tries to give the Bulls a 17-9 lead but just when it looked like the visitors would go into half-time well up, the Lions scored a try of their own, through young lock PJ Steenkamp, the conversion making it a one-point-game at the break.

The Bulls were quickest out the blocks though after the resumption and after a period of good play, flyhalf Smith stepped off his left foot to beat the Lions defence and go over for a try.

A few minutes later it was the turn of replacement prop Gerhard Steenekamp to go over, the big man taking an excellent pass by Muller Uys; the converted try giving the Bulls a handy 29-16 lead.

The visitors then landed what turned out to be the knock-out blow when replacement back Johan Goosen and wing Madosh Tambwe scored tries within minutes of each other to give the Bulls a 41-16 lead.

While the Lions did get a third try, from Nathan McBeth, the Bulls finished the stronger team and scored a seventh try through replacement No 9 Zak Burger for a deserved win.

In Sunday’s matches, the Sharks host the Cheetahs and Western Province welcome the Pumas.

