Under the microscope: Four Bok players to watch against Argentina

Ken Borland

The Springboks are fielding a much-changed line-up to open their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Pumas will be formidable opponents with all their foreign-based players in tow and looking to build on their brilliant tournament last year when their only loss came to the All Blacks, who they had beaten in their first meeting.

So the Springboks are going to have to be on top of their games to beat Argentina.

Here are four players coming into the starting team who’ll be hoping to do the business on Saturday.

Damian Willemse

The 23-year-old is well-known for his breadth of skills and now he will be starting at fullback, where he has played most of his recent rugby. A dazzling attacking player, whether the Springboks will be able to play with much width remains to be seen.

Willemse’s reading of the game and positional play will be more important, and he will be looking to take a leaf out of Willie le Roux’s book in terms of work-rate and his covering play.

Francois Steyn

Francois Steyn didn’t feature against the British and Irish Lions, but gets a chance against Argentina. Picture: Shaun Roy/MB Media/Getty Images

The veteran inside centre steps into the No 12 jersey in which Damian de Allende was one of the integral parts of South Africa’s victory over the British and Irish Lions.

Steyn will undoubtedly bring a similarly no-nonsense approach to this channel. His booming boot will also be an asset, especially with the new 50/22 trial law in place.

Elton Jantjies

Elton Jantjies will wear the No 10 on his back in the Rugby Championship opener this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The series against the British and Irish Lions was often a laborious affair with the tourists trying to take on the Springboks at their own game, with defences and kicking games predominating. But the Rugby Championship is a Southern Hemisphere competition and has a tradition of more positive rugby being played.

Jantjies is just the sort of flyhalf who could prosper. He has grown up playing a fast-paced, expansive game with the local Lions and has the ability to spark the backline. His sharp kicking game can also be a factor.

Kwagga Smith

Kwagga Smith, after playing No 8 recently, is back on the side of the scrum. Picture: EJ Langner/Gallo Images

Given Argentina’s fondness for groping around in the rucks, Smith, as the quickest of the loose forwards, is going to have a key role to play in protecting South Africa’s ball at the breakdowns.

The Pumas are past-masters at slowing down and disrupting possession, so if Smith can help the Springboks get quick ball then he might also be able to play more of a hand in attack, where his Sevens skills can obviously come to the fore.