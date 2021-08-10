Joseph Dweba gets his chance in new-look Springbok team

Sports Reporter

Joseph Dweba will make his Springbok debut in the opening Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, in a new-look team named by Jacques Nienaber on Tuesday.

The inclusion of Dweba at hooker was one of 12 changes to the matchday squad that won the third and final Test against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last week.

Nienaber made 10 changes to the starting team, which features a fresh backline and front row, and two changes on the replacements bench.

With Argentina expected to pose a serious physical challenge, the Springbok coach opted for a six-two split of forwards among the replacements.

The only players who retained their places in the starting team from the final Test against the Lions were captain Siya Kolisi (flank), Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager (both locks), Japer Wiese (No 8) and Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf).

The changes to the pack of forwards see Ox Nché – who has recovered from his neck injury – and Wilco Louw (both props) join forces with Dweba in the front row, replacing Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi respectively, while Kwagga Smith replaces Franco Mostert at blindside flank in a loose trio with Kolisi and Wiese.

Elton Jantjies starts at flyhalf in a halfback pairing with Reinach, replacing Handré Pollard, while Frans Steyn and Jesse Kriel will join forces in the midfield in place of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

The other changes in the backline see Damian Willemse replacing Willie le Roux at fullback, with Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi – who made his Springbok debut against Georgia last month – starting at wing in place of Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi respectively.

On the replacements bench, Marvin Orie and Dan du Preez have been drafted in to provide cover at lock and loose forward respectively, while the two backline replacements are Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) and Morné Steyn (flyhalf).

“It is a long season, so it’s important that we manage the players well and rotate our squad to ensure that everyone gets sufficient game time and rest,” Nienaber said.

“We have a talented squad, and we are excited to see some of the players get a chance to show what they can do against a tough Argentinean outfit.

“Most of the players in this matchday squad have been with us since our conditioning camp in Bloemfontein in June, and they’ve been working hard at training and deserve this opportunity to take the field.”

Springbok team

Damian Willemse, Sbu Nkosi, Jesse Kriel, Frans Steyn, Aphelele Fassi, Elton Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nché.

Bench: Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Marco van Staden, Dan du Preez, Herschel Jantjies, Morné Steyn.