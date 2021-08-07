Springboks edge Lions in third Test thriller to win series

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Liker he did in 2009, Morne Steyn stepped up and kicked the match-winning and series-winning penalty for the Springboks against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday.

The replacement flyhalf, who broke Lions hearts in the series in 2009, repeated the feat from off the bench in the 79th minute on Saturday, slotting the three-pointer to ensure a 19-16 win for the Boks.

After losing the first Test 22-17, the Boks hit back to win 27-9 in the second Test and on Saturday it was as close as it could have ever been.

Siya Kolisi and several of his men are now not only World Cup winners but Lions series champions, too.

The visitors fully deserved their 10-6 half-time lead as they won the territory and possession stakes in the first half and showed far more ambition – and hunger – when they had the ball.

They scrummed well, won their lineouts and in replacement flyhalf Fin Russell asked some serious questions of the Bok defence, which generally held up well, but there were holes not seen previously in the series.

The Lions carried the ball strongly up front and at the back and their discipline and error-rate was also far superior to the Boks. Siya Kolisi’s men gave away a few cheap penalties and Bongi Mbonambi also inexplicably almost fluffed two lineouts, handing possession to the Lions.

While the Lions played with variety and pace in their game, the Boks relied heavily on up-and-unders, and in the first half it didn’t benefit them all that much.

Pollard knocked over two first half penalties while the Lions scored a converted try through hooker Ken Owens, who went over from a maul from a lineout win after the Boks had given away a penalty, while Russell also converted a penalty.

The Boks were improved as the second half got underway, taking the ball through more phases, but they initially failed to make the good start count. Handre Pollard missed two shots at goal but then Cheslin Kolbe weaved his magic in the 57th minute to help put the home team ahead.

After a high ball kicked by the Lions bounced into the sky off the chest of Jasper Wiese, Lukhanyo Am collected it, and shifted it to Willie le Roux who charged up-field on the blindside. He off-loaded to Kolbe who beat Liam Williams and Luke Cowan-Dickie to go in and the conversion by Pollard put the Boks 13-10 up.

Then with 13 minutes to play replacement flyhalf, veteran Morne Steyn, stepped up to kick a penalty to put the home team 16-13 up.

But another unnecessary penalty given away by the Boks allowed Russell to level the scores at 16-all, before Steyn kicked a second penalty to put the Boks 19-16 ahead.

Scorers

Boks

Tries: Kolbe; Conversions: Pollard; Penalties: Pollard (2), Steyn (2)

Lions

Tries: Owens; Conversions: Russell; Penalties: Russell (3)