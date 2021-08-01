Hogg denies biting Le Roux, Nienaber okay with Kolbe’s yellow

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

British and Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg insists he didn’t bite Willie le Roux on the arm, while Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber feels Cheslin Kolbe getting a yellow card for a dangerous tackle was the right call.

These two major incidents played out during Saturday’s second Test between the Boks and Lions at the Cape Town Satdium, won 27-9 by the home team.

Following the Lions’ 22-17 win in the first Test, at the same venue, the series will be decided in the third game, also at the Cape Town Stadium this coming weekend.

The second Test was another incident-packed game, deservedly won by the Boks who scored two tries and kept the Lions out in the second half, and footage on social media after the game of Hogg allegedly biting Le Roux in a scuffle has generated plenty of talk and debate.

Hogg on Sunday denied biting the Bok fullback. In what appears to be an official statement by the Lions, Hogg says: “Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game.

“I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation.

“I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.”

The other major talking point afterwards was Kolbe’s yellow card, following his dangerous tackle on Lions scrumhalf Conor Murray.

Many felt the hit was deserving of a red card, but Bok boss Nienaber said he thought a yellow was the right call.

“I thought it was the right call. There is a process that gets followed in these cases … if this happens, you look at that, and, if that happens you look at that. I thought they went through the process very well.”

There are other incidents that have caused discussion.

Social media footage shows Lions lock Maro Itoje pinning down Damian de Allende with his leg while Duhan van der Merwe of the visitors also copped a yellow card during the game for tripping Kolbe.

By midday Sunday, no players had been cited for foul play.