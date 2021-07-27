Gatland makes three changes to Lions team for second Bok Test

Sports Staff

Meanwhile flyhalf Dan Biggar will have to show he is suffering with no concussion after taking a blow in the first Test.

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has made three changes to the starting XV which beat the Springboks last Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Conor Murray, Chris Harris and Mako Vunipola come into the side for the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6pm.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones will again partner man of the match from last week, Maro Itoje, in the second row.

Vunipola packs down with hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Tadhg Furlong to complete the front row.

Courtney Lawes wins his fourth Lions Test cap on the blindside flank joining Tom Curry on the openside and Jack Conan at No 8.

ALSO READ: Kitshoff says Bok forwards must ‘take control’ on tricky turf

Dan Biggar, who will play flyhalf subject to completing the return-to-play protocol and assessment by an independent concussion consultant, partners scrumhalf Murray.

Harris joins Robbie Henshaw in midfield to win his first Test cap, while the back three of Anthony Watson, Duhan van der Merwe and Stuart Hogg stays the same.

Taulupe Faletau is added to a bench and will win his fifth Test cap should he enter the fray.

ALSO READ: Bok assistant Davids hints Ox could be successor to ‘Beast’

“As always, selection was incredibly tough,” said Gatland. “However, we’ve made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend’s game.

“It’ll be another tight contest. We know the Springboks will be hurting and they’ll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there’s plenty more to come from us too. We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.”

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: Stuart Hogg, Anthony Watson, Chris Harris, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe, Dan Biggar, Conor Murray, Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Maro Itoje, Tadgh Furlong, LUke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola. Bench: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Taulupe Faletau, Ali Price, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly