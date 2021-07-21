Five things to know about Lions Test wing Duhan van der Merwe

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The tall winger has been a revelation on tour in South Africa, scoring five tries in four appearances.

South Africa-born wing Duhan van der Merwe is a surprise selection by British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland for the first Test against the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6pm.

Here’s what you need to know about the big winger, who’s also got a pretty famous rugby brother, who’s played Test rugby for the Boks.

Vital statistics

Van der Merwe was born on 4 June 1995 in George, South Africa, making him 26 years old. He stands 1.93 metres tall and tips the scales at 105kg.

He plays for Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland and previously featured for the SWD Eagles, Blue Bulls and Montpellier.

Test record

The powerful wing impressed from the off after qualifying for Scotland through residency and making his debut in October last year. He has so far scored eight tries in 10 Tests.

In this year’s Six Nations he beat 31 defenders – a new record, surpassing the previous record of 30, held by Brian O’Driscoll.

Tour performances

Van der Merwe has been a revelation on tour, scoring five tries in four appearances. He has carried the ball 28 times and made 463 metres and beaten 29 defenders.

He’s completed 13 tackles for a success rate of 72%.

Brotherly love

Van der Merwe is the younger brother of Springbok hooker, Akker van der Merwe, who’s played three Tests.

Duhan will join Akker, who plays for the Sale Sharks, in the English Premiership next season after agreeing a deal with Worcester Warriors.

This week’s opponent

Van der Merwe will go head to head with Springbok World Cup star Cheslin Kolbe in the first Test this Saturday. It promises to be a huge battle.

“He’s an unbelievable player. I think he’s got everything a winger needs,” Kolbe said recently of the Scot.