Sharks look to counter scrum threat from Stormers

Ken Borland

Thomas du Toit is the first-choice tighthead at the moment, but there are concerns with the Sharks' depth up front.

The arrival of tighthead prop Wiehahn Herbst at Kings Park on a short-term deal perhaps shows where the Sharks’ focus is this week as they prepare to take on the Stormers in their opening Rainbow Cup match in Cape Town on Saturday.

With an all-Springbok front row of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe believed to be lined up to play the Sharks, countering the scrum threat that Western Province will pose is obviously a starting point in the planning for coach Sean Everitt and his team.

Thomas du Toit, also a World Cup winning Springbok, is the first-choice tighthead at the moment, but the drop off in quality when the Sharks’ first-choice front row does not play was one of the worrying aspects for Everitt last season.

Herbst, who was at training on Tuesday, was a stalwart of the Sharks side between 2009 and 2014, making 40 Super Rugby appearances and 52 in the Currie Cup.

The well-travelled 32-year-old has also played for the Bulls and Lions and has turned out 80 times for Ulster, earning a reputation as a powerful scrummager.

Which, Du Toit acknowledged on Tuesday, is exactly what the Sharks are going to need this weekend.

“The Stormers are always a quality side and seem to be in a better space now than previously,” Du Toit said.

“They’re a fantastic side with a great pack and good game-plans, and they are definitely still going to be a proper challenge to play against.

“They never shy away from the physical side. They look to dominate in the scrums and mauls.

“It’s a nice challenge to come up against the first-choice Springbok front row because you always want to measure yourself against the best and this is an awesome opportunity to do that.”

A former Western Province U-16 and U-18 player, Du Toit said the Sharks had also noticed that Western Province had worked hard on their all-round game.

“We anticipate they’re going to bring both sides of the game,” he said.

“We’ve seen them play more in the Preparation Series, so we’re ready for both – the physical game and a more ball-in-hand, all-out attacking game.

“But we always stay the same. There’s a certain DNA at the Sharks which we always try to live out on the field.”