Struggle continues for Team SA at Tokyo Olympics

Wesley Botton

It was another dull day for the national team, with only track cyclist Charlene du Preez giving the squad a reason to smile at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Du Preez finished 22nd in the qualifying round of the women’s sprint, clocking 10.974 seconds to keep her hopes alive.

In the round of 32, however, she lost to German rider Emma Hinze, crossing the line 0.415 off the pace.

Du Preez went on to finish third in her repechage, and she was eliminated.

ALSO READ: Chederick van Wyk’s Olympic dream crushed by relay calamity

“I was very happy to go under 11 seconds and to qualify (in the opening round),” Du Preez said.

“There is still a lot more to learn and explore with, but I did the best I could and I appreciate everybody’s support.”

On the athletics track, the SA men’s 4x400m relay team – Ranti Dikgale, Zakithi Nene, Thapelo Phora and Lythe Pillay – finished seventh in their heat in 3:01.18, missing out on a place in the final.

“Our intention was to make the final but we ran our best,” said 18-year-old Pillay.

“We worked as a team and at least we bettered our time from the World Relays (earlier this year) so that’s something we can look to, but we can still make quite a few improvements.”

ALSO READ: Kyle Blignaut hungry for medals after going big at Tokyo Games

On the road, race walker Marc Mundell finished 40th in the men’s 50km contest in 4:14:37.

After 14 days of competition, the SA team had three medals (one gold and two silver) but the athletics contingent was in danger of failing to bag a medal at an Olympic Games for the first time since readmission.

The SA squad’s remaining medal hopes rested on the nation’s marathon runners, with the women’s race scheduled for 11pm on Friday night (SA time) and the men’s race taking place in the early hours of Sunday morning.