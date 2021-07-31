WATCH: Team SA welcomes Schoenmaker’s win with Shosholoza anthem

Nica

Swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker’s world record performance at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday will long live in the hearts and memories of South Africans.

In true Mzansi fashion, Schoenmaker’s celebrations didn’t stop at the pool after wining the 200m breaststroke title.

On her way back to the Olympic village, fellow South Africans welcomed her with a pitchy, passionate Shosholoza anthem.

While clapping along gleefully, the pride of Schoenmaker’s performance was palpable on her fellow teammates’ faces.

This is what @TRSchoenmaker came home (Team SA Olympic Village) to. I absolutely love being South African ????????????❤️#TeamSA #Olympics pic.twitter.com/YW9FBdcAAB— Maphuti Hlako???????? (@maphuti_africa) July 30, 2021

Earlier this week, Schoenmaker clinched silver in the 100m breaststoke, just missing out on the top spot to US teen Lydia Jacoby.

She said she hoped her performance would “create a little bit of hope” for the country, which is enduring a particularly toxic mix of rising Covid-19 infections, and recent looting and unrest.

