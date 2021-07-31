Tokyo Olympics
WATCH: Team SA welcomes Schoenmaker's win with Shosholoza anthem

In true Mzansi fashion, Tatjana Schoenmaker’s celebrations didn’t stop at the pool after wining the 200m breaststroke title. 

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to her winning and setting a new world record in the women's 200m breaststroke event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Picture: Getty Images

Swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker’s world record performance at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday will long live in the hearts and memories of South Africans. 

In true Mzansi fashion, Schoenmaker’s celebrations didn’t stop at the pool after wining the 200m breaststroke title. 

On her way back to the Olympic village, fellow South Africans welcomed her with a pitchy, passionate Shosholoza anthem. 

While clapping along gleefully, the pride of Schoenmaker’s performance was palpable on her fellow teammates’ faces. 

Earlier this week, Schoenmaker clinched silver in the 100m breaststoke, just missing out on the top spot to US teen Lydia Jacoby. 

She said she hoped her performance would “create a little bit of hope” for the country, which is enduring a particularly toxic mix of rising Covid-19 infections, and recent looting and unrest

Compiled by Nica Richards

