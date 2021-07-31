Wesley Botton
Tatjana Schoenmaker unaware of sensation she’s causing at home

'I’m sure all the messages were good, but I only had so many days to focus on my racing and I have the rest of the year to reply to everyone and say thanks,' she says.

(From R) Silver medallist USA's Lilly King, gold medallist South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker and bronze medallist USA's Annie Lazor pose for photographers after the final of the women's 200m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
While South Africa was celebrating her historic performance in the pool yesterday, Olympic star Tatjana Schoenmaker said she had been so focused on the task at hand that she hadn’t even noticed. There was adulation around the globe for the 24-year-old swimmer after she shattered the eight-year-old world record to win gold in the women’s 200m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Games. Schoenmaker, pictured on the podium with her medal, admitted she wasn’t aware of the response back home during her spectacular Olympic campaign. “I haven’t seen anything since the day I started swimming,” she said. “I put all notifications...

