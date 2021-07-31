Wesley Botton
Wesley Botton
31 Jul 2021
8:01 am
Tokyo Olympics

Akani Simbine is ‘ready to be the fastest man in the world’

Wesley Botton

Though he holds a useful personal best of 19.95 in the 200m event, Simbine has concentrated on the 100m over the past few seasons and he has been rewarded for the decision to focus most of his attention on a single distance.

Akani Simbine hopes to become the first South African in over a century to claim the coveted 100m title at the Olympics. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)
In 1908, when South Africa entered its first official team at the Olympic Games, Reggie Walker stormed to victory to win one of the most coveted prizes at the quadrennial multisport showpiece: the men’s 100m gold medal. Back then, with only four men turning out in the final, Walker clocked a handtimed 10.8sec. Next week, as he aims to break a 113-year drought by reclaiming the title, Akani Simbine is going to have to beat seven other men. And he’s going to have to run a lot faster than his late countryman ever did. Simbine, however, believes he’s ready for...

