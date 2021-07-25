South Africa edged by France in seven-goal Olympic thriller

Safa media

The Under-23s on three occasions took the lead but allowed the French to equalise soon after on all three instances before taking the unassailable lead later in referee’s optional time.

The South African Under-23 Olympic team lost 4 -3 to France in their second match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Saitama Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



It was a heart-breaking result for David Notoane’s side who had put up a brilliant show and deserved something from this encounter.



South Africa could have gone to the break in the lead but striker Luther Singh missed a penalty when he blasted his kick over the bar.

Kobamelo Kodisang gave South Africa the lead in the 52nd minute of the match with a beautiful goal after beating the French goalkeeper but Gignac equalized for France in the 56th minute.

South Africa took the lead again in the 73rd minute from a world class goal by rising star Evidence Mokgopa but again Gignac silenced them with his second goal in the 78th minute.



Teboho Mokoena put South Africa in the lead for the third time in the 82nd minute before Gignac got his hat-trick of the day in the 85th minute of the match from a penalty spot.



South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane is furious after the poor treatment his had received at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

This after his side’s 1-0 loss to Japan at the Tokyo Stadium on Thursday.

With some members of the squad having tested positive this week during the daily Covid-19 test routines at the Olympics village, the team was forced to go on isolation before their opening match in Group A against the hosts.