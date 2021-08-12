Proteas teams named for tour of Sri Lanka

Sports Staff

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius is back in the Proteas squad for the One-Day International and T20 tour of Sri Lanka next month.

The Proteas will play three ODIs and three T20s in Colombo, starting 2 September.

Pretorius missed both the tours of the West Indies and Ireland because of medical reasons.

Also, Junior Dala has been included in the ODI squad while Lungi Ngidi will miss the ODI series due to personal reasons. He will join the team in time for the T20 series.

Quinton de Kock has been rested from the ODI team.

David Miller meanwhile sustained a hamstring injury during the final T20 against Ireland and will miss the ODI series while his progress is being monitored. Both have been marked to make their return to play in the T20 series.

The ODI squad will travel to Sri Lanka first, followed by the T20 players.

Proteas ODI squad to Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma (capt), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

Proteas T20 Squad to Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Proteas Tour to Sri Lanka Schedule

Thursday, 2 September: 1st ODI (D/N)

Saturday, 4 September: 2nd ODI (D/N)

Tuesday, 7 September: 3rd ODI (D/N)

Friday, 10 September: 1st T20I (N)

Sunday, 12 September: 2nd T20I (N)

Tuesday, 14 September: 3rd T20I (N)