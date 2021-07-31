Former CSA officer Govender dismissed with immediate effect

Sports Staff

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) suspended Chief Commercial Officer, Kugandrie Govender, has been dismissed from her role at the organisation.

CSA announced on Saturday that following a lengthy disciplinary process involving Govender the matter has now been concluded.

In a statement released by CSA, they said the outcome and sanction was the following:

The Chairperson of the Disciplinary Tribunal, Advocate Terry Motau SC, imposed a sanction of immediate dismissal, having regard inter alia to the seriousness of Ms Govender’s misconduct, the breach of trust and including the fact that a continued working relationship between Ms Govender and CSA would no longer be possible.

Govender’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect.

The case against Govender was the last of the pending disciplinary matters that CSA had to conclude.

CSA said they viewed the finalisation of this disciplinary matter as critical towards the stabilisation of the commercial business unit.

In finality, CSA said: “The fact that the matter has been concluded is also a necessary step towards ensuring that CSA enters a new trajectory of firmly focusing on serving the game of cricket and repositioning its relationship with its stakeholders and partners.”