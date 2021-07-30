Sports Staff

The Proteas will next be in action in Sri Lanka after Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed the team’s tour.

The 2-14 September tour will consist of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 internationals, all played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The last time South Africa played a white-ball series in Sri Lanka was in 2018 when they won the five-match ODI series 3-2 and the hosts walked away with the one-off T20 match victory.

“We are delighted to have another tour confirmed for the Proteas men’s team with the ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner,” commented CSA Acting CEO, Pholetsi Moseki.

“Playing against quality opposition in the sub-continent is the best way for our team to prepare for this event and we are grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for accommodating us during this time of the year where schedules are highly condensed.

“With an ICC white-ball world event in each year of the next three, game time is golden for every team and we are looking forward to watching our team play as they continue to add to the building blocks of their 2021 T20 World Cup preparation.”

Proteas Tour to Sri Lanka schedule

Thursday, 2 September: 1st ODI (D/N)

Saturday, 4 September: 2nd ODI (D/N)

Tuesday, 7 September: 3rd ODI (D/N)

Friday, 10 September: 1st T20I (N)

Sunday, 12 September: 2nd T20I (N)

Tuesday, 14 September: 3rd T20I (N)