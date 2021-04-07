Big changes in Proteas team for final ODI against Pakistan

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Several changes have been made to the SA team, including being forced to replace injured star batsman Rassie van der Dussen.

The Proteas have made several changes to their team for the final ODI against Pakistan in Centurion on Wednesday. The three-match series is level at 1-1.

Most of the changes are due to five players leaving the Proteas squad after the second ODI last weekend. Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and David Miller have all left for India where the IPL starts in the coming days.

Rassie van der Dussen, who has starred with the bat in the previous two ODIs, has also been ruled out of the match because of a grade one quadricep muscle strain. It is not yet known how serious the injury is and whether he will be able to play in the T20 series.

Coming into the Proteas team for the final ODI are batsmen Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne and bowlers Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Daryn Dupavillon and Beuran Hendricks.

The only players remaining from the second ODI are Aiden Markram, captain Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The match starts at 10am.

