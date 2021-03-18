Williams and Lubbe called up to Proteas squad

Sport staff

Extended squads have been unveiled due to Cricket SA’s Covid-19 protocols.

Warriors all-rounder Wihan Lubbe and Titans fast bowler Lizaad Williams have received their maiden call-ups to the Proteas limited overs squads.

Lubbe has been included in the T20 squad while Williams has been named in both the ODI and T20 squads for the inbound limited overs tour against Pakistan at the end of this month.

Sisanda Magala of the Lions has also received the nod for both squads, while Migael Pretorius of the Knights has been included into the T20 squad, with both players having previously been selected for the national squad without being capped in a match.

The Cape Cobras’ Kyle Verreynne, who has represented the Proteas in the ODI format, returns to that squad and is also called up to the T20 group for the first time.

There are also recalls for batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to the ODI squad. The pair last appeared in 2019 and have since had to overcome injuries to contest for places in international white-ball cricket.

The Dolphins’ Daryn Dupavillon also makes a return to the ODI squad after making his international debut in March last year.

The Pakistan inbound tour runs from April 2-16 and consists of three ODIs and four T20 International matches.

In an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will be released early to join their respective teams.

Proteas ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cobras), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans)

Proteas T20 squad

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (ILions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Lizaad Williams (Cape Cobras), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors)

