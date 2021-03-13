Humble opener Lizelle Lee ‘strives to be the best’

Ken Borland

You get diverse reactions from players to their own magnificent individual performances that ensure a team triumph, but Lizelle Lee’s self-deprecation after her superb unbeaten century took South Africa to victory over India in the third ODI at Lucknow on Friday was utterly charming.

Lee scored a remarkable 132 not out off 131 balls to steer South Africa to victory and a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, after they were set a daunting target of 249 for the win.

It was the third highest ODI score ever for the Proteas women’s team and the fourth highest in international women’s cricket in a chase.

In her last nine ODIs dating back to the start of 2020, Lee has scored 472 runs at an average of 67.42. Her strike-rate has been 86.44, figures only a handful of batters have been able to better lately.

“I’m definitely not one of the best openers in the game, but I am striving to be one,” Lee said after her career-best effort.

“I have to be more consistent though and I hope that happens because I’ve been working extremely hard.

“To be honest, I always have the same game-plan – see ball, hit ball. The only change I’ve made is to try not hit in the air as much as I used to because I was getting out caught a lot.”

The hard-hitting 28-year-old also had plenty of praise for her team-mates.

“The credit should go to the bowlers because India were on their way to more than 300 and it was outstanding how they pulled them back. That was very crucial,” Lee said.

“Mignon du Preez also played an excellent innings and showed that partnerships are key. She’s full of confidence at the moment and hitting the ball well. She showed her experience very well.”

Lee certainly has the explosive properties one wants at the top of the innings, being able to batter the ball to the boundary with relatively low-risk shots in the powerplay.

Her power is well-known as she has been a key figure in the Big Bash League for the two Melbourne sides – the Stars and the Renegades.

On Friday she showed she has the ability to not only set up an innings with her dominant strokeplay, but the composure to manage a tight run-chase as well.

