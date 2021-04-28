Sport
Date announced as Mayweather confirms Logan Paul fight

AFP

It remains unclear how many rounds will be contested or what size gloves will be used.

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed he will step in the ring with Logan Paul in June. Picture: Getty Images

 

Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather said Tuesday he will face off against YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition bout at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 6.

“Logan Paul and I are going to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime will team up to give you an epic event,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

A separate post from Mayweather Promotions billed the contest as a “historic crossover event” dubbed “Bragging Rights.”

Logan Paul

YouTube personality Logan Paul. Picture: Getty Images

The announcement gave no further information about specifics of the fight such as number of rounds or what size gloves would be used.

Paul, 26, first ventured into white-collar boxing in a bout with British YouTuber KSI in 2018 that reportedly generated 1.3 million pay per view buys worldwide, before a rematch in 2019 in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old Mayweather meanwhile has not fought since beating mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor by technical knockout in a money-spinning cross-combat superfight in Las Vegas in 2017.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) came out of retirement for that contest after hanging up his gloves two years earlier after an unbeaten career spanning three decades.

WORLD SPORT

Mayweather looking to entertain for 'crazy' payday
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

FAMILY

Floyd Mayweather posts about fatherhood after his daughter's arrest
1 year ago
1 year ago

CELEBS & VIRAL

Tbo Touch to head up African sales of Floyd Mayweather products
1 year ago
1 year ago

PHAKAAATHI

Pitso likens Chiefs to Mike Tyson's fight and Sundowns to Floyd Mayweather
2 years ago
2 years ago


