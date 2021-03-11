Semenya gets backing from Tutu Legacy Foundation

Wesley Botton

"She is a trailblazer, she has set records in women’s athletics, and is bravely choosing to challenge World Athletics regulations."

Caster Semenya has received further backing in her persistent fight to have gender regulations in international athletics overturned.

“Semenya is a trailblazer. She has set records in women’s athletics, and is bravely choosing to challenge World Athletics regulations, despite the personal psychological cost that comes, inevitably, with so publicly drawing attention to oneself,” the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

“Semenya is just one example of the many women who have chosen to challenge the myriad ways in which their sisters are dismissed, held back and overlooked.

“While we wish that it was not needed, we call on the global community to honour Caster Semenya and all women who choose to challenge. Our world can only be the better for it.”

Semenya lost her latest appeal at the Swiss Federal Supreme Court last year after the Court of Arbitration for Sport had upheld World Athletics rules which restricted athletes with differences of sexual development in certain events.

The two-time Olympic 800m champion had nonetheless received widespread backing, with support from government, Athletics South Africa, the United Nations Human Rights Council and the World Medical Association.

Semenya said last month she would be filing another appeal at the European Court of Human Rights.

