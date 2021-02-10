Lots of condolences for Ampie Louw, but has Oscar been left in the dark?

Wesley Botton

While tributes poured in on Wednesday for Ampie Louw, it was unclear whether controversial sprinter Oscar Pistorius was even aware that his long-time coach had died in the early hours of the morning.

Louw passed away due to Covid-related issues. He was 72.

“I have no idea if Oscar has been informed yet, as due to Covid regulations he has no visitors,” said Pistorius’ former agent Peet van Zyl.

“His only contact is when he is allowed to have his phone calls.”

Louw coached Pistorius throughout his athletics career, after convincing the young athlete to take up the sport when he picked up a rugby injury in high school.

He was also renowned for working with other athletes with disabilities.

“So very sad to hear of the passing of legendary coach and thorough gentleman Ampie Louw,” Andy Scott, a former Paralympian and chief operations officer at the Sports Trust, posted on social media.

“You took our athletes with disabilities to heights unheard of.”

Best known for his success with his star athlete, Louw was a driving force behind Pistorius during his nine-year career on the track.

Under Louw’s guidance, the double amputee sprinter broke multiple Paralympic world records.

His career came crashing down, however, when Pistorius was found guilty of murder after killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in February 2013. He was later sentenced to 15 years in prison.

