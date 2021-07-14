SA ‘A’ team edge Lions in gutsy victory

Ken Borland

Even Lions coach Warren Gatland would have been impressed by the incredible courage and determination shown by the SA A side.

The SA A team – surely the Springbok shadow side – provided a little pocket of cheer for South Africans in these miserable times as they produced a superbly gutsy performance to beat the British and Irish Lions 17-13 in their match at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

The SA A side made a fantastic start to the game as their counter-attacking ability gave them a 17-3 lead in the first half-hour, but they then had to dig incredibly deep to hang on to that lead. They took it into halftime despite both scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, for a clumsy defensive effort on the line, and ubiquitous flank Marco van Staden (repeat team infringements) being yellow-carded. The Lions bashed away on the line with pick-and-goes instead of the more obvious option of a scrum, and they were kept out by magnificent defence.

Lock Eben Etzebeth was constantly in the Lions’ faces, and it was his charge-down of a strange attempted chip inside the SA A 22 by Owen Farrell that led to the opening try. The rebound was regathered by classy centre Damian de Allende, who soon passed to wing Sbu Nkosi to speed away to the tryline in the 13th minute.

The second try was down to the astonishing magic of wing Cheslin Kolbe, who fielded a kick just inside his own half, five metres from touch. He jogged at first, but then exploded, wonderful footwork taking him through the smallest of gaps before his superb offload to outside centre Lukhanyo Am, running a great supporting line, sent his skipper over for the try.

The Lions scored the only points of the second half as powerful loosehead prop Wyn Jones, who was denied a try on the stroke of halftime, went over from close range when SA A still only had 13 men on the field. Farrell kicked the conversion and a penalty for the tourists to close within four points.

The Lions dominated the second half, but when coach Warren Gatland rewatches the second half, even he will surely be impressed by the incredible courage and determination shown by the SA A side. Even though their physical dominance began to fade as their lack of match fitness told – as predicted by stand-in coach Rassie Erasmus – they just kept putting their bodies on the line to deny their opponents.

Gatland’s men overdid the crosskick, but it might have been a plan to fit into their preparations for the first Test, but they certainly showed what a threat they can be in the wider channels. Their kicking game outside of the 22 was also excellent, and they often put the home side under severe pressure by kicking into the corners.

But SA A closed out an enthralling game in solid fashion, using their rolling maul to earn penalties and count down the clock. The tour has now well and truly kicked off and, after a thrilling dress rehearsal, in nine days time many of these players will be out on the same field for what is now sure to be a real spectacle in the first Test.

Scorers

SA A – Tries: Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am. Conversions: Morne Steyn (2). Penalty: Steyn.

British and Irish Lions – Try: Wyn Jones. Conversion: Owen Farrell. Penalties: Farrell (2).